The following is a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.

A male ID’ed as Robert Glen age 42, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of assault with a weapon, as well as assault on a peace officer.

The investigation is still ongoing. This appears to be an isolated incident with no indication of danger to the public.