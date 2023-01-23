BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night.

Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.

They described a suspect and his car in the area. After the shooting, Becker says everyone fled the scene, including the alleged victim and the shooter. He says they have not found any signs of a shooting victim, nor has one turned up at a hospital.

Becker says during their investigation of the area, officers found the person alleged to have fire the weapon. He was arrested without further incident for unrelated charges.

He says the investigation remains ongoing.