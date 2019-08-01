A police video shows a man throwing water on two New York authorities.

Steven Larosa was arrested after this incident on two uniformed traffic agents in Queens earlier this week.

The 35-year-old man is the latest to be taken into custody after a series of water attacks on uniformed police.

The arrest comes one day after officials proposed legislation to make throwing water on police a felony.

Recent episodes of buckets of water being thrown at police have even gotten the attention in the White House.

President Trump calls it "a total disgrace."