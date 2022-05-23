Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was arrested after a stabbing on North Twenty-fourth Street Monday.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was stabbed in the arm around 2:45 a.m.

James Reynolds, 64, of Billings, was arrested and is jailed at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility with a charge of assault with a weapon.

