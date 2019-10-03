Man armed with a knife kills at least four people in Paris, France

French anti-terrorist investigators are probing a deadly knife attack Thursday inside Paris Police Headquarters.

The attacker, a veteran police employee, killed four colleagues, then was shot and killed by police.

The rampage stunner the city with a history of terrorist attacks, a top French official saying there were no red flags and that the motives are still a mystery.

The man stormed the Police Headquarters across the street from the famed Notre Dame Cathedral.

The suspect attacked in broad daylight. He is only identified as a 45-year-old clerk who worked in he IT department.

Thursday afternoon, investigators searched the suspect's home, working to determine the motive.l

Some of the City of Lights' most famous streets were cordoned off in an area of Paris that has already been through so much.

Parisians still reeling from the devastating Notre Dame fire, and remain on terror-watch after a string of attacks.