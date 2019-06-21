Man allegedly steals car, crashes, two sent to hospital

At around 7:30 p.m Friday, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies became involved in a chase with a car that had been reported stolen.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says the chase ended in a crash.

A man and a woman were injured.

The crashed happened at the intersection of Coburn Road and Canyon Trail Road in Lockwood.

Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to Four Dances Recreational Area for an intoxicated male.

The caretaker for Four Dances says that's when the intoxicated man stole his car.

When deputies spotted the vehicle, they say a chase began.

It is unknown how the woman was involved.

The crash is under investigation at this time.