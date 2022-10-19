BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly stabbed another man in the 2000 block of Miles Avenue in Billings around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was transported to the hospital--his injuries are non-life threatening.
The suspect was located and arrested on an assault with a weapon charge.
