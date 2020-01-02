BILLINGS, Mont. - The man accused of killing Celia Scheihing, 72, was found dead in his jail cell early Friday morning.

Sheriff Mike Linder officially confirmed the information just before 11:00am Friday.

Sheriff Linder says while making routine security checks, a detention officer at Yellowstone County Detention Facility discovered Daniel Scheihing unconscious in his cell.

The detention officer called for assistance and immediately began CPR.

Linder says medical personnel responded to the jail and Scheihing was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Linder says there is no evidence of foul play at the scene and the manner of death is suspected to be suicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and an inquest will be scheduled for a later day.

The woman who was found dead in the SUV after it crashed on Molt Rd. has been identified as Celia Scheihing, 72, of Billings.

According to Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Deputy Rich Hoffman, the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries sustained before the crash. Hoffman says the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

He says the estimated time of death was some time in the morning of New Year's Eve.

Celia's husband, Daniel Scheihing, 70, is accused of killing her and has been charged with deliberate homicide.

70-year-old Daniel Scheihing remains in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and was scheduled to make his first court appearance January, 2, 2020 -- but it was delayed to a later date.

Scheihing is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence following a reported fatal crash on New Year's Eve. BPD investigators say Scheihing staged the death of his 72-year-old wife who was in the passenger seat. Recent developments from BPD investigators suggest Scheihing purposely crashed the vehicle into a powerline to cover up his wife's murder.

"Upon further investigation -- our investigators did a search warrant at the residence of 927 Ninebark and throughout that portion of the investigation, ultimately we believe that the female was killed prior to the car accident," says Lieutenant Wooley of the Billings Police Department.

Billings Police are now leading the investigation. They are working with both Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.