Man accused of decapitating Myron Knight appears in court to receive sentencing

Jeffrey Glen Haverty has been sentenced to 70 years in the Montana State Prison with the last 20 years of the sentence suspended. Judge Gregory Todd said that Haverty will already receive credit for the time he has already served, which according to Judge Todd is approximately 818 days.

Family members of Myron Knight were in the courtroom Wednesday to hear the sentencing. Knight's sister and father both went to the stand to deliver power testimonies before the sentencing was reached.

Brandi King, the sister of Myron Knight was the first to give her testimony.

"to me, there's no such thing as justice right now. Everybody says you know, burn him, fry him, sentence him to death but you're dead to me. I don't think that you're sorry, I don't think, I think you just don't understand," says King. "I don't think you have a heart, I don't think you have a conscious. I think that you're definitely a danger because if you're sitting in here and I don't know what's going through your mind when you're looking at me, I don't know if you even care who my brother was, is, but trying to figure you out was something."

Family members of Knight wanted to make a point of just how much Myron was loved by his family, peers and community. Family members did not want the person Myron was to be overshadowed by the two men standing trial for his murder.

Donald Cherry, the other man who is being accused of beheading Knight will go on trial at a later date in June.