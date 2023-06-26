MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Grand opening for Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Spring Hotel and Cabins will be July 1, 2023.

During the historic floods in 2022 the hotel was forced to close down due to damage to the area’s wastewater system.

Part of the hotel is currently open, including the Terrace Grill that is open for lunch and dinner and the hotel dining room will be open later on.

Visit the Operating Hours and services website for more updates and information.

Beginning July 1, tours coming from the Mammoth Hotel will start.

Severe rainfall in 2022 caused great damage to the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, along with a rupture in the hotel's sewage line.

A year later, a new wastewater system was up and running, plus the system is shared between the hotel and campground in the Mammoth area.

The campground is still closed, but will reopen once connected to the new system.