WHITEWATER, Mont. - A Malta man died after he overcorrected on the roadway and rolled the concrete mixer he was driving on US 191 North around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's report, the 2003 Star 999 he was driving began to drift off the right-hand side of the roadway. The driver reportedly overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to roll into the ditch and slide.

The 42-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatigue is a suspected factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.