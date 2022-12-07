BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said.

The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on foot.

The female victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening wounds, according to BPD's social media post.

Sgt. Peterson with BPD told us the male suspect is described as a 36-year-old, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.

An investigation is ongoing.