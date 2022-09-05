Makoshika State Park boasts miles of trails, a disc golf course, and a visitor center with educational and interpretive displays for all ages.

Included within the 11,538 acre park are scenic drives, hiking trails, 28 camping sites, a group picnic area, and an outdoor amphitheater.

The park offers special events throughout the year, including Montana Shakespeare in the Park, Friday night campfire programs and youth programs in summer, and the famous Buzzard Day festival, the second Saturday in June, featuring 10k & 5k races, a fun run, jumping house, food, disc golf tournament, hikes and more!