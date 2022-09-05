Montana’s largest state park features badland formations, prehistoric properties, and just about everything else you could want from a state park.

"The value of this park is three-fold," explained Recreation Ranger, Tom Shoush. "One is its paleontological value. It's world renowned for its scientific value for dinosaurs and the environment that was here when dinosaurs were around. Second, it's got a great archeological history, dating back about 11 thousand years. Third, it's got a great aesthetic and recreational value. Especially in eastern Montana where large tracts of public land are not available as in western Montana."

There are miles of trails to hike, a disc-golf course, 200 species of birds to watch, a hillside amphitheater and dozens of other recreation activities to choose from at this 11,000 acre state park. But Makoshika's prehistoric evidence might be the most impressive thing here.

"When dinosaurs were here in the central part of the United States, this area had an inland sea," said Shoush. "And as a result of that it was sort of like Louisiana is today. A lot of backwater swamp, delta river channels. So the dinosaurs lived on the margins of that seaway where the plant growth was prominent."

Eastern Montana was an ideal habitat for some of North America's largest creatures. That was until a comet crashed down on to the Yucatan Peninsula.

"The asteroid was almost six miles in diameter. That's about the size of Glendive, Montana. At its impact, much of North America was very quickly decimated through firestorms and volcanic, ash clouds...earthquakes. That impact did travel around the world. In 90 minutes the air temperature in China was 300 degrees. The longer consequence was the ash cloud and sulfite being put into the air from volcanic which caused acid rain. It was the blocking out of the sun and the damage to the plant life that caused the cascading extinction event for the dinosaurs."

Over a period of time, those aerosols fell back down onto the earth from the atmosphere. A visible layer that can be found all around the planet.

"The K-Pg Boundary used to be known as the KT Boundary," explained Shoush. "The boundary between the cretaceous period, the last period of the age of dinosaurs, and the age of mammals. The significance is that in that extinction event is the presence of iridium. Iridium is an element that is rare on earth, but very abundant in asteroids. But if you look at the far hills in the park you'll see that predominantly the bottom of the park is grey and the top is tan. Where those two layers meet, that's the KPG Boundary."

Tangible evidence of the day the dinosaurs died. Another remarkably interesting asset of the plains of Eastern Montana.

"We really encourage folks to take the whole state into consideration when they're thinking about recreating in Montana because the whole state has tremendous resources to offer."