Making a cloth face covering per CDC guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." Those settings can include grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CDC has three patterns available on their website for making your own cloth face covering. Two of the options are no-sew and one involves sewing.

The CDC options call for simple materials that you may find around your house, like a T-shirt and scissors for a no-sew option.

The CDC says, "The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders."

The face coverings should not be used on people under two years old, or those who have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask by themselves.

Additionally, the CDC says, "It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.