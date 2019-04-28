Major League Baseball's "Play Ball" event comes to the Magic City

Major League Baseball's Play Ball event made its stop in the Magic City on Sunday.

MLB stops in about forty cities across the country to introduce kids to baseball and softball throughout the year. The event is free to register.

This is the first stop ever in Montana for Major League Baseball, and league representatives say they hope today's event can be the first of more to come in the treasure state.

The event was originally scheduled to be played at Dehler Park, but weather conditions brought the kids inside at the Billings Sports Plex. However, even with the last minute switch, roughly 100 kids still came to play ball. .

"You know it's really our directive from the commissioner to bring the game to as many places as possible where we're not in our thirty markets. So we want to give as many kids the opportunity to play baseball and softball as possible. I think its a big commitment from major league baseball saying we want to invest in your city and see how we can make an impact there," said Steven Smiegocki, Coordinator of Baseball and Softball Development with Major League Baseball.

For many of the kids, Sunday was the first time they had a chance to pick up a bat and a ball. Event representatives said some of the kids came from as far as Hardin, Manhattan, and parts of Wyoming.

All the kids at the event went home with a free t-shirt and a plastic bat and ball set. They hope that today can hopefully inspire kids to engage with the sport and join a local league.