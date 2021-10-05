POPLAR, Mont. - 11th, 12th and 13th Avenue in Poplar were briefly evacuated and shut down Tuesday due to a natural gas leak.

Residents were evacuated to the Poplar High School and Boulevard Park while the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company worked to contain the leak.

Around 12:30 p.m. the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department gave the all clear for residents on 11th and 12th Avenue to return home.

The Montana-Dakota Utilities Company finally gave the all clear for 13th Avenue residents to return home around 1:30 p.m.