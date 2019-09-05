Major automakers unite to develop a rear seat reminder system

Major automakers are uniting to develop technology to combat the problem of hot car deaths.

General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota are among the companies.

Announcing a commitment to make rear seat reminder systems standard equipment on almost all passenger vehicles in the US by the model year 2025.

So far the year, 35 children have died after being left in overheated cars.

53 died from those circumstances last year.

A few automakers, including Nissan, Hyundai-KIA and Subaru are already offering rear seat reminder systems as an option, or standard, on several models.