BILLINGS - Weather permitting, the Main Street Billings project is anticipated to begin today, April 12, according to a release.

Crews will begin electrical work on Main Street between the intersections of 1st Avenue North and 6th Avenue (near the Metra). Work will result in single-lane closures for short distances to accommodate removal of concrete medians and boring related to the electrical work. Temporary signals may also be in place to control traffic while new traffic signal control equipment and fiber is being installed.

The Main Street project will continue throughout the 2021 construction season, concluding in the fall/early winter of 2021.

The project includes a mill and overlay of the asphalt, upgrading of existing guardrail, replacement of signage and pavement markings, replacement of existing medians, upgrading of existing storm drain grates, construction of ADA compliant sidewalk corners, installation of accessible pedestrian signal push buttons, reflective tape on traffic signal heads and upgrading of traffic signal connectivity to a fiber optic system between the intersection at 1st Avenue North on the southeast end to the intersection at US 287/Bench Boulevard.

Work will also result in pedestrian detours and temporary signals in various locations throughout the summer.

The Main Street Billings project will maintain and improve the condition of this main arterial road, while also extending the service life and quality of Main Street through the Billings heights. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) believes the project will improve overall safety by increasing ADA accessibility to the sidewalks and upgrading existing signal systems and lighting in the project area.

Total project cost is approximately $7.75 million.

MDT takes public involvement and public information seriously. For weekly project updates, questions, comments, or concerns about the Main Street Billings project:

• Contact the toll-free construction hotline at (800) 748-7161

• Subscribe to text updates by texting ‘MainStBillings’ to 47177

• Subscribe to email updates by emailing mainstreetbillings@kljeng.com

Visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mainstreetbillings for updates on the Main Street project.

You can also contact the project Public Information Officer, Becky Bey, directly at becky.bey@kljeng.com or (406) 698-3668.

