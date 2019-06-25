The Billings Bench Water Association shut off their main canal to investigate seepage at Vuecrest Drive below the rims.

KULR-8 spoke with neighbors in the area on Tuesday to see how the water seepage has affected their homes.

"At the lower level of my backyard water was pouring out of the sidewall just like a river."

That's Heather Bomb, a renter of a home on Vuecrest Dr., just below Billings Bench Water Associations Main Canal. She says as soon as the ditch was turned back on in May, she started to notice water pooling up in her backyard.

"It's just in the middle of the soil structure it's just a liquid plain of water right now," said Bomb.

Heather says they had similar issues last year, and its only gotten worse. Her landlord pumped the water out of her yard, and installed a black tube to drain the water rushing out of a PVC pipe from the ground.

"The black pipe has been running down into the street and has been pouring water into the middle of the street for weeks. yesterday we could fill a five gallon bucket in six seconds," said Bomb.

All that water has caused the foundation of Heather's home to begin to move.

"These cracks have been opening up at visible pace, for ground to move that fast is significant, this crack in the sidewalk, was half this size a month ago," said Heather, pointing at large cracks in her driveway.

For the last month water has been rushing down into Heather's backyard, but when you go next door to Don and Lupe's, the damage is unimaginable.

The Billings Bench Water Association posted on Facebook that the investigation has been complete, and the slope of the canal above Vuecrest Dr. is now stable. But for Don and Lupe, they say it may be too late.

"There's no reason why if they were going to fix it and be accountable for a problem that they should have let it get to a point where homes are going to get destroyed I mean my neighbors home is nearly condemnable," said Heather about her neighbor's home.

Don and Lupe bought their house in 2006 as their forever home. Now that home is nearly worthless.

The ground has pushed concrete through the walls of their home, and the gas has been shut off for the last three weeks. Despite the water being turned off, water still seeps into their yard or their home, and they say they can sometimes hear the house moving.

The water may be off until Monday, and Heather thinks home owners on Vuecrest aren't the only ones affected.

"People need that water at the end, farmers need that water for their crops and that's important and significant there's never enough water to go around. There's someone within this association I'm sure that's not getting a drop of water through this project and yet we're being forced to let it flow down to the street," said Bomb.

Don and Lupe did not comment on camera as they are pursuing legal action in this case. We will update you as more information becomes available.