A Youtube blogger known to his online fans as Cirka is one of a growing number of "magnetic fishermen," clearing France's waterways for fun.

The hobby is booming thanks to technological improvements in magnets.

The most powerful can now attract items weighing as much as 17-hundred pounds and costs only about one-hundred dollars.

In France, the popularity of the activity has also been boosted by videos posted online. In them, fisherman, such as Lefebvre, show off their weirdest finds. Some have caught world war two era weapons.

In the East and North of France, treasure hunters must be careful as their magnets can attract shells and possibly mines.

In May, A 29-year-old man was severely burnt by mustard gas released by a bomb he took out of the river near the Belgian border, the local press reported.

Despite the risk and the lack of regulation, the practice is flourishing along French rivers according to sellers.

Melvyn Derouen, the owner of one of the rare specialist boutiques in France, said he had sold 25-hundred magnets since January, whereas before he rarely sold more than a hundred a year.

Beyond fun, tackling pollution is the main reason that pushes many magnet fishers to clean up the rivers.