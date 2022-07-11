BILLINGS- What does Division Street actually divide? What happened to 28th Street in downtown? And what the heck is up with these triangular parks throughout the Billings area? Well we had those questions and more. We took them to the Western Heritage Center...and well, they had a lot of historic answers for us.

"In 1864, Abraham Lincoln signed one of the Transcontinental Railroad acts. Paved the way for multiple transcontinental railroad lines. So they knew that they had to survey this area to lay out where the railroad was going to go," said Lauren Hunley, community historian for the Western Heritage Center.

The surveyors used a standard checkerboard system. Checkerboarding refers to a situation where land ownership is intermingled between two or more owners, predominantly that would have been railroad companies in this region due to western expansion.

"So in 1877 a group of steamboat investors and land prospectors from western Montana move into the area and they build a town right on the banks of the Yellowstone River with the expectation that the railroad is going to come right by them. The problem is that they did not take into account the fact that the earth is round. So that checkerboard system doesn't work on a sphere," she said.

This miscalculation resulted in the railroad depot being place a mile and a half from the newly developed town of Coulson. Coulson quickly folded. Billings, however, thrived on the rail line that ran from northeast to southwest.

"Everything is oriented to the railroad tracks. Businesses and services, especially in early Billings, are here to cater to the people coming off the trains. So you're going to orient everything to that, to that main line. In many ways the railroad creates a spine for Billings."

It wasn't until Billings developed west of these two original sections that developers took into account true north when establishing neighborhoods.

"Division Street divides the railroad sections that are oriented to the railroad tracks from the non-railroad section oriented to the compass rose away from the tracks."

Because of that correction some of the 'interesting' road configurations near downtown were created.

"That's why we get those unusual triangle parks along Division. We get them along along North 32nd. It's because when you go from something that's crooked and then right beside something that's straight you end up with triangles that you have to match something with. Now you could be like some cities and put weird shaped buildings there or you could turn them into city green spaces."

That's exactly what Billings did in 1909 when they established their city parks department. And as for 28th street, it turns out the #28 simply wasn't fancy enough.

"The very first depot built in Billings was right at the edge at what is now Broadway and Montana. 1888 Billings mayor is Edgar Camp. He and his wife, Ida Louise did not think that North 28th Street was prestigious enough for the town they expected Billings to become. Edgar wanted State Avenue because he's from Chicago. Ida wanted Broadway because she's from New York. Guess who won," Hunley laughed.

You can find more historic information like this story about Billings streets at the Western Heritage Center.

Editor's note: Thank you to Advantage Media Group for their contributions to this story.