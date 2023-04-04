From rounding up shed antlers to helping harvest your hunt, dogs play a huge roll in the lives of outdoor enthusiasts. Now, there's a group in Billings looking to enhance not only those canine skills, but also the bond you have with your fuzzy buddy.

"Literally every dog can do it," proclaimed Sienna Bell from Magic City Power Sniffers. "Some may take a little more work. Some may not be interested. We may need to find what is most rewarding for your dog, but literally every dog was a hunter at some point of some sort."

Working at the Dog Tag Facilities in the Billings Heights, the Magic City Power Sniffers are part of the North American Sport Dog Association, or NASDA, and they are ready to unleash your dogs' hunting potential.

"This isn't search and rescue," explained Sharon Flemetis. "This isn't searching for drugs with the cop dogs. You know, this is fun."

Whether you advance to a national dog competition, or just enjoy creating a stronger bond with your dog, this group is all about encouraging a stronger bond between you and your four legged friend.

"This has also helped people, too," said Flemetis. "I mean it's helped me com out of my shell that I had before."

For more information about how to get involved, check out their Facebook page HERE.