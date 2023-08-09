BILLINGS, MT- The City of Billings Planning and Community Services Department is now calling on an artist or a group of artists to create an Indigenous identity-themed placemaking hub (a public art installation informed by community input) in the North Park neighborhood.

The selected artist(s) would work will the Mobilize the MAGIC (Making Art Grounded in Community) City project team.

The Mobilize the MAGIC City Team partnered with Triia which is a subsidiary program of the Native American Development Corporation, has a mission of elevating and showcasing the talents of Native American artists for this project.

Triia offers a platform where Native artists can promote their work and connect with each other. This opportunity is open to artists of all races, ethnicities, and abilities.

Preference will be given to artists or groups of artists with a demonstrated understanding of Indigenous lives and experiences in the Billings area.

Submissions that illustrate the theme of Indigenous Identity in Billings will be considered for selection.

Tally Monteau, Triia Program Manager says of this effort: “When I look at the city of Billings, I do not see an accurate amount of representation for the city's Indigenous population. According to the latest census and recent CMS data reports, as much as ten percent of the Billings' population identifies as Indigenous.

Triia's goal with this project is to bring further Native visibility to the community. To bring Indigenous art to the public art space here, and open up spaces for future projects and representation, so that people like me feel comfortable and included in this community.”

Interested artists can learn more and download an application packet on the City of Billings Website.

Applications will be accepted until August 14, 2023, at 5 PM. Artists can also reach out to Elyse Monat (City of Billings) at monate@billingsmt.gov or 406-247-8637 or,

Tally Monteau (Triia) at tmonteau@triia.com or 406-294-8048 for questions or assistance with the application.