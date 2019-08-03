The second day of the festival began at 5p.m. and will continue with live music until midnight tonight. The two stages will include music from the likes of Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox, Little Hurricane, KALO and more.

Like yesterday there will be places for patrons to eat, drink and dance all while enjoying the last day of the festival.

For every ticket sold this year, one dollar was donated to the Kelker's Kids Pediatric fund to help families whose kids are being treated for cancer or other serious blood disorders.