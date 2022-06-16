ENNIS, Mont. - The Madison County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is warning people of further possible flooding coming with anticipated higher temperatures.

While there are noticeable declines, warmer weather may result in more snowpack melt, and people are being asked by the county EOC to follow road signs, to not go around any blockades and use extreme caution when crossing flooding areas.

As of Thursday at 11:00 am, the following areas and roads are fully or partially closed due to flooding conditions:

Lyons Park, Ennis, temporarily closed

Portion of Judy Lane near Alder School, Alder, closed

Judy Lane and Shoot Not Lane, open use extreme caution

Alder Bridge, Ruby Island Fishing access, closed

Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites, closed

Ruby Creek Campground seven miles south of Cameron on U.S. Highway 287, closed

Cottonwood Creek (north of Ruby Reservoir), closed

Clear Creek (overflowing) intersection of Ruby River Dr. and Patrick Lane, open use extreme caution

Jack Creek Rd. (towards Moonlight Basin), open to one lane, recommend emergency or essential personnel only

Jack Creek Rd. will see temporary closures on Friday, June 17 for road damage assessments.

Ennis Lake and Hebgen Dam are close to max capacity and people are being recommended to avoid all recreating in and around any bodies of water due to high levels.

If you are looking to donate, you are asked to use the Greater Gallatin United Way, or make a donation online to the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund by texting Flood22 to 41444 or by visiting the Greater Gallatin United Way website here.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Madison County Operations Center by calling 406-843-4253.