Billings-Montana State University Billings Native American Achievement Center and the All-Nations club hosted a space where students could come and play stick game.

Stick game, also known as hand game, is a guessing game with multiple variations.

The game M.S.U.B. students played involved hiding a bone behind your back, and having an opposing player guess which handheld the bone.

All while players on your team attempt to distract the guesser from finding the bones location—by any means necessary—in order to earn a point in the form of a stick.

But if the guesser finds the bone through all the noise, they get to take stick for the team. The game is won by whichever team gets the most sticks.

While the game is easy to learn and fun to play, Taylor Medicine Horse, one of the game instructors, says for many students it has a much deeper meaning.

She says that she, "learned from my family, because they've played for a long time, and it just means lot to me. Especially after the last few years, my sister brought me back into it, and it's just a good memory because she has passed on and every time, I play I feel like I'm connected with her and its always going to be a good memory and a good time."

The N.A.A.C. plans to also hold a hand game tournament at the Eagle Seeker Community Center that is open to the public at the end of march.