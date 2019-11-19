BILLINGS, Mont. -- Two bipartisan bills are advancing out of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, a branch of the U. S. Senate. The first -- to help reduce the growing maintenance backlog issue for our national parks,and the second -- to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund or LWCF.

According to U.S Senator Steve Daines, the LWCF has been the funding mechanism for over 70% of the fishing accesses in Montana.

"It's a critical program for Montana," says Senator Daines, "It helps protect our public lands and provide access to public lands and importantly, our very Montana way of life."

Daines says to preserve the nation's public lands, we also must address maintenance backlogs and infrastructure needs. The total maintenance backlog on public lands in the United States is $11.9 billion, according to Daines.

That includes everything from bridges and trails to parking lots and employee housing. In Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park alone, the maintenance backlog amounts to $700 million.

Daines says republicans and democrats on the committee voted to move the bills forward.

"In a city that's very polarized right now, it is nice to see strong bipartisan support for these bills. It takes public lands to bring a divided government together. I'm very glad to see that," continues Daines.