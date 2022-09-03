Lower gas prices in time for Labor day weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Great news for Labor Day weekend travelers, the average gas price in Billings this week is $4.09.

According to GasBuddy, The average gas price in billings dropped 9.3 cents in the last week, giving consumers some relief when filling up the gas tanks.

The U.S. Energy information administration says, U.S. commercial crude oils refinery inputs averaged 16.2 million barrels per day during the last week of august, which is 17,000 per day less than the week before.

In a survey, AAA reports in July, two-thirds of adults changed their driving habits to keep up with the rising prices. Some drove less, others carpooled, and some cut back on dining out.

The current national price is $3.79 for regular and $5.07 for diesel.