Low Rainfall Means Longer Drought in Montana

BILLINGS - Montana has experienced extremely high temperatures this summer and not a lot of rainfall, and it seems that pattern will continue up until fall.

“Right now the entire state of Montana is anywhere from abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions,” Tom Frieders, the warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Billings, said. “65% of Montana is in anything from severe to extreme drought conditions as we speak.”

The dry, late winter leading into spring is to blame - making things worse for the months to follow.

“In fact, many areas, at least across eastern Montana, have seen some of the driest May and Junes on record. May and June are typically the wettest months, so when you produce some of the driest months on record that's what causing the degradation and the drought conditions across the regions, and that's our critical time of the year in Montana to get moisture, especially in portions of the eastern part of the state,” Frieders said.

“Just in the Billings area alone for the year we are down to four inches of rainfall,'' our Chief Meteorologist Tracy Smith said. “So, our average is right around over eight inches. We’ve been really lacking. A half an inch here, a half an inch there, it really continues to build and that's how we're in this four inch deficit.“

The National Weather Service doesn’t see this trend ending anytime soon.

“So, for the rest of the summer our outlooks are indicating this trend kind of continuing,” Frieders said. “The trend of above average temperatures and below average precipitation into the early fall months. So, not a lot of good news there. I think we are in this in the long haul for the rest of the summer and into the fall.”

Less rainfall means lower water reserves, and it’s the farmers and ranchers who are really feeling the effects.

“When your farmers and ranchers are feeling those effects, it really not only impacts the state but also the entire U.S. who are outsourcing those products on a much greater scale,” Smith said.