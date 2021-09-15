LOVELL, Wyo. - Lovell Police Officer Shantel Stahl received the Lovell Police Department Life Saver Award on Tuesday for her actions on June 16 that literally saved a man’s life.

The man she saved, Tim Cahill, was present at the ceremony and awarded Officer Stahl the medal.

The morning of June 16, Lovell Police dispatch received call for an unresponsive man, according to a release. Officer Stahl immediately responded and found Cahill lying on his bed, unresponsive with no pulse.

Officer Stahl immediately began CPR while simultaneously advising dispatch and the ambulance crew of the situation. She was ultimately able to regain Cahill's pulse.

Cahill was life-flighted to Billings for additional medical care and made a full recovery. First responding medical personnel said Officer Stahl’s actions were directly responsible for saving Cahill’s life.