BILLINGS, Mont. - Protest and marches are taking place all over the country with a black lives matter protest taking place Sunday here in Billings, but Saturday, some local residents thought they would have a march to spread love and positivity during these tense times.

Rosebud Madinger and her husband Abe came up with the 'Love Billings March', which Rosebud says is less about protesting and more about their acronym of love which stands for, living out valuing everyone.

Hoping to spread the message of acceptance, participants were holding signs saying, 'We Choose Love' and 'No To Racism In Billings', as they walked one mile from Stewart Park to rosebud park.

Madinger says she is excited to see her community come together to bring attention to issues we may not have noticed before, "I don't think by nature we're wanting to hate people, that's not our nature, but by default we end up doing things or saying things that were just not aware that it could harm other people or hurt other people, and so what I really love is people are being aware, they're being aware and saying that there might be issues... lets look at that, or there might be issues in my heart I haven't even thought of.. let me look at that.", said Madinger.