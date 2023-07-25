MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - Snowmobilers who want to access Yellowstone National Park without a tour guide next winter can start to apply for the Park's permit lottery starting on August 1st.

The Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program, which was authorized in 2013, allows permit-holders to enter the park for up to three days with a group of up to five snowmobilers. Permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.

YNP officials say this year’s lottery will be open from Aug. 1-31, 2023. You can apply for the lottery on www.recreation.gov. Those who are chosen to get permits will be notified in early September. Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available via www.recreation.gov on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Oct. 1, 2023. Park officials say cancellations may occur throughout the winter, so you are encouraged to check the website often for openings.

Permit holders must be at least 18-years-old on the first day of their trip, have a valid state-issued driver's license, and complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program.

All snowmobiles must meet the park’s New Best Available Technology standard.