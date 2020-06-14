CODY, WY - The Lost Creek Fire was reported Saturday at 12:45 p.m. about 25 miles west of Cody.

A public meeting is scheduled for impacted individuals Sunday , June 14th, at 5:00 p.m. at the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area of Buffalo Bill State Park.

Due to ongoing health concerns, fire managers are asking the public to limit attendance to this meeting to those directly impacted by this fire in the Wapiti Valley and to limit the number of people per household that attend.

According to Kristie Salzmann, the Public Information Officer for the incident, the fire quickly caused the closure of the busy highway between Cody and Yellowstone.

“As the smoke was really impeding traffic," she explains, "Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol just thought that would be the smartest thing to do to allow for safe firefighting access.”

The response by fire officials was swift - by Sunday morning, 89 people were already assigned to the incident.

“That includes two of our type 1 hand crews, also known as Hot Shot crews," Salzmann details. "We have multiple fire engines from local units, as well as Forest Service, BLM and county. We have two heavy air tankers, three single engine air tankers, and then we also have two of our larger type one helicopters and then a smaller type three helicopter.”

Salzmann points out that the fire settled down some Saturday night after its swift beginning, and growing to about 591 acres, but conditions were expected to be a bit more favorable Sunday.

“We know that the forecasted winds are less than yesterday and the forecasted temperature is less than yesterday, so while we do expect there to be some growth, we’re just uncertain how much that will be today.”

According to officials, at this time, no structures are threatened, although evacuations did take place at two nearby dude ranches on Saturday. Some residents within a few miles of the fire’s perimeter have been cautioned to prepare to evacuate, as fire managers are continuing to keep the public informed of any major developments.

