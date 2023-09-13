RED LODGE- On Thursday night, Red Lodge Ales is hosting an evening of community, music and remembrance in honor of Andrew Evans, a Red Lodge community member who passed away in July.

A beloved member of the Red Lodge community, Evans was an outdoor enthusiast who was a part of Red Lodge Search and Rescue, the Southern Montana Climbers' Coalition, and he was the head brewer for Red Lodge Ales.

On Thursday night, The Southern Montana Climbers' Coalition will introduce "Loss in the Outdoors," a fund created in Evans' memory.

The fund will offer aid to community members who are faced with the death of a loved one while recreating outdoors.

The event is at Sam's Taproom at Red Lodge Ales from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday. There will be live music along with raffle prizes such as skis, ski trips, vacation rental packages and local art.

You can buy raffle tickets or donate to the new fund right now here, as the community comes together to remember their friend, Andrew Evans.