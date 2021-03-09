PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick said they've had to be "as nimble as one could ever imagine" over the past year. The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Montana was nearly one year ago, on March 13, 2020.

"I've been awake many, many many, many, many nights in the last year," said Dr. Desnick. "I worry about… I worry about my friends and neighbors. I've been in Park County most of my life."

"Are we doing everything that we can?" she added. "I have spent a lot of time looking through the gaps. I want to feel like, when we look back at this, as much as possible, feel like we did everything there was to do. That's what keeps me awake at night."

A positive right now for Dr. Desnick is Park County has received more doses of the vaccine than expected the past couple of weeks. A gnawing concern is the spread of the COVID-19 variants.

"We are expecting a surge. We know that," she said. "In the next few weeks with the variants. This sort of in between with the variants rising and the vaccines rising: it's a race. It's really and truly a race."

Dr. Desnick said they have benefitted from a tremendous outpouring of community support.

"We have community members dropping off cards and trays of cookies, and bringing us lunch… for months," she said. "It's shocking and it's fabulous."

Another positive from the past year that Dr. Desnick hopes will continue is the coordination of community groups.