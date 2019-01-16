Looking at statute of limitations in sex abuse cases

20 years. That is how long child sex abusers have to get away with their crime. After that, the statute of limitations are up, yet the memories and life long damage from the abuse lives on with the victims.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered in Helena at the Capitol. One of those people was James Jensen's daughter. He is the man accused of sexually abusing dozens of boys for years in Miles City. Kristen Newby started off her statement with her name and who she was, "Hi. My name is Kristen Newby and James Doc Jensen is my father. And I believe that he was able to get away with his crimes for a very long time because of a system that was set up to protect him more than it was set up to protect the students."

Newby, along with many others, spoke to the legislative committtee about how they believe the law regarding statute of limitations should be thrown out when it comes to sexual abuse. John Heenan is the attorney for the men who have alleged abuse by Jensen. He told KULR-8 today, "For something like a breach of contract or something like that, or say a misdemeanor of marijuana possession. It makes sense from a public policy standpoint, that we don't want to enable law enforcement to go charge somebody that had a marijuana cigarrette 30 years ago. It would just be a waste of resources."

According to Heenan, there is overwhelming evidence that shows children do not typically come forward until years later after being sexually abused. "There's no statute of limitations for things like homicide, negligent homicide. There's no statute of limitations when there's someone's life at stake. And we think that that same policy should extend to children that are sexually abused."

Speaking about the victims abused by Jensen, Newby stated, "A lot of them were well into adulthood before they even realized that he wasn't a doctor and the things he was doing weren't a thing. I think that, I mean, to then have to make that realization, come to terms with it, and finally stand up and be told 'you waited too long,' you know, 'if you would've just come to us a year ago or six months ago, we could've helped you'."

Heenan said that he wished legislation would have been in place sooner than 2019. He explained, "It wouldn't even be fair to say the time is now. The time was a long time ago. It's up to all of us to protect children. And one of the ways to do that is empower law enforcement to have all the tools they need to make sure these guys get put behind bars."

The attorney also started a petition on Change.org. His goal is to get to 10,000 signatures.