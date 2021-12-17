BILLINGS, Mont. - Longtime Bobcats fan and Billings resident Kylee Sidwell is going to the game in Bozeman this weekend after battling COVID for a month.

"We were sick with COVID in September," Sidwell said. "We were in the hospital all month. We were supposed to go on my birthday. I was in the hospital. But, now we finally have a chance. My brother got some tickets and we're going. I can't wait."

Sidwell said she has some damage to her vocal cords from the ventilator, but she'll still be cheering in the stands.

"When I was put on the ventilator, they damaged my vocal cord on one side and it's paralyzed now," she said. "So, I have a very raspy, very airy voice. So, I won't be able to yell much at the game."

Sidwell said she'll be going to the game with her husband and brother's family.

"The Bobcats fans in our circle are pretty die-hard," Sidwell added.