BILLINGS - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate said they are transitioning ownership to entrepreneurs Charles and Beth Smith.

Floberg Realtors was established in 1959 by Don Floberg. From there, Don and wife Marilyn transitioned the firm into Prudential Floberg Realtors. Then again in 2014, they transitioned to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServies Floberg Real Estate, one of the oldest and most successful, continuous real estate firms in the region.

After 60+ years of dedication, professionalism, quality work ethic and consumer satisfaction, the Flobergs said they are handing their business over to the Smiths.

The Smiths are presently local real estate agents with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate. They are excited to bring a commitment to the excellence of the top real estate office in the area, along with vast business experience and renewed energy as new owners.

In the transition, the Smiths said they are also pleased to announce that Tom Hanel will continue as the Managing Broker for the company. In addition, both Tom and Robin Hanel will remain as a top sales team with the company.

Charles Smith said, "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is a superior company as a result of amazing franchise in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, exceptional agents and a top notch administrative team."

The company said the transition of ownership will ensure that the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate Company will be there to support the community for decades to come.