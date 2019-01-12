Today marks day 22 of the government shutdown, making it the longest shutdown in US history.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said, "The most basic function of congress is to fund the federal government. And it is unacceptable and inexcusable not to do that."

The current government shutdown now has the dishonorable distinction of being the longest ever in US history.

The president and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse as Trump continues to demand more than $5 billion for a border wall, while Democrats refuse to agree to that request.

Some GOP members voicing their concern about the shutdown's impact on national security.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said, "We are simultaneously defunding border security. The border patrol, CBP and the Coast Guard... the three entities responsible for border security, all in the name of a border security argument. It makes no sense. We have to open the government up. Then we need to have these discussions."

An estimated 800,000 federal workers have been impacted by the shutdown, either by being furloughed or having to work without pay.

Aria Smith-Phillips, a TSA Agent said, "That's our biggest fear. The unknown. So I don't know how long we are equipped for it. And being six months pregnant, I can't just go pick up a job."

President Trump taking to Twitter Saturday morning, telling Democrats to "come back from their vacations and get to work." Saying he is in the White House and ready to sign.

Congressional members, who did work last weekend, taking a break this weekend. They're expected to return on Monday.