A London doctor, who was working on a prototype for a new ultrasound device that could detect cancer, discovered the hard way that it was successful when it located cancerous tumors in his own neck.

Dr. John Martin, the chief medical officer for the Butterfly Network's IQ ultrasound device, said he had been ignoring a small lump in his neck, until the very device prototype he was developing detected cancer on the base of his tongue and his neck.

The early detection made it possible for him to take immediate action and avoid chemotherapy.

Martin calls the device "a time machine" because it allows patients to "go back in time"metaphorically and discover cancers earlier, giving more options for less invasive cancer treatments.

The highly portable device works in tandem with an app on a connected smartphone or tablet device, enabling clinicians and patients to view imaging in real time.

According to the World Health Organization, one-half to two-thirds of the world's population has no access to imaging, and the company has embarked on a number of global partnerships to change that.

Martin thinks the true value of the technology lies in the fact that it replaces the need for multiple probes, nullifying the logistic issues and high cost of older systems.

The IQ currently retails in Britain at around 19-hundred dollars, over 20 times less expensive than the nearly 50-thousand dollar ta on the traditional ultrasound machines.