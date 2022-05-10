The following is a press release from Lodge Grass Public Schools:

LODGE GRASS, Mont. - Due to a concerning incident yesterday on our campus, we will remain in an internal lockdown today. Although there is no longer an immediate threat to students, the safety of our student body and staff is paramount. Therefore, we will remain in an internal lockdown until further notice. The school building will remain locked at all times. Only students and employees will be allowed inside. We are asking all visitors to please call or press the doorbell for assistance. Once again, no visitors (including parents/guardians) will be allowed in the building for safety reasons. Thank you for your understanding.

Additionally, our school counseling staff will be available throughout the day for any students who are needing support. Also, we will have a pastoral counselor available as well. BIA police will be making rounds of the campus as well as our school security staff. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the school at any time.