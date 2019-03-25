Lodge Grass Mayor uses backhoe to clear ice jam

The Lodge Grass community is continuing to struggle with rising waters in and around their town.

On Sunday, Mayor Quincey Dabney was out using a a backhoe to clear an ice jam in Lodge Grass Creek.

Dabney says the town is doing everything they can to try and keep the jams clear and the water ways moving, but with temperatures continuing to rise which is expected to add to the problem.

For Lodge Grass the biggest concern is south of the town where two waterways converge. It was here at a bridge where the ice jam formed.

Mayor Dabney says he is warning neighbors in the community to be prepared that flooding this year could be worse than last year.