Lodge Grass Mayor enforces town-wide 9 o'clock curfew

LODGE GRASS, Mont. -- A 9 o'clock curfew started Monday in an effort to make Lodge Grass safer as the town's Mayor says there's not enough law enforcement on the Crow Reservation.

He says at 9 p.m., a town alarm goes off alerting people to return to their homes. Dabney says state and tribal law enforcement work together to keep the streets clear and encourage people to go inside. He says this isn't the first time a curfew has been implemented, and he appreciates the community for being cooperative.

"With everything else that was happening with missing people/missing youth, it was just time to really bring that back and one of the reasons why we didn't bring it back is lack of law enforcement in Lodge Grass," he says, "but we made ties with the B.I.A. and the tribe as well with some of their officers. So now they come and it's going great."

Dabney says he may extend the curfew to 10 p.m. during the summer.