Lodge Grass High School hosts powwow for Indigenous Peoples Day

BILLINGS, MT- Lodge Grass High School hosted a powwow today after President Biden issued a proclamation to observe October 10th as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The celebration began in the high school gym with a prayer from one of the Lodge Grass elders.

"We want to highlight our culture through all of our traditions," said Trivian Ridesthebear, the Superintendent for Lodge Grass High School.

The celebration included a drum circle where staff and students of the high school took part in wearing traditional Indian wardrobe, as they danced together as a way to celebrate their culture.

"I'm glad we have this time of observance for different cultures," said Ridesthebear.

"I hope more people learn about one another's ancestry, and try to do more events that remember the impact of indigenous people."