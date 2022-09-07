Lockwood, MT-Brenner Elliot is a seventeen year old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service; B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016, when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.

Six years later, and thousands of dollars, Elliot had a fully formed business. Many people in and around Hillside Village Mobile Home Park utilized the teens entrepreneurship, and Elliot had a trailer loaded with lawn equipment to service them with.

Or he did, until two days ago. Elliot's trailer and all the equipment on it, was taken from where it was parked in front of the Elliot family home around 5:30 in the morning on Monday, September 7.

Surveillance cameras around the park showed a truck pulling into the neighborhood. The truck then proceeded to turn off their lights before approaching the residence, hitching the trailer and driving out of the neighborhood on an unfinished dirt road. According to Brenner's mom, Kristi, the truck was a more recent red Chevy pickup, and the offense occurred in less than fifteen minutes.

The police are still investigating the incident and the Elliot Family is asking anyone who has any information about the stolen equipment to contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.