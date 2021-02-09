Lockwood Schools to move to full-time learning

BILLINGS - The Lockwood School Board voted Tuesday to adopt Plan B, the full-time learning model for their elementary, middle school and high school.

In the meeting, board members voted 4-3 to adopt the "Green" learning model, which allows full-time learning on campus.

As outlined in the board's agenda, the “Green” plan will eliminate social distancing in the school, since some classes and spaces can not serve the mandate. However, the model still requires individuals age five and above to wear masks inside the school.

The plan also states students and their parents still have the opportunity to "opt out" of in-person learning.

The board is projecting to make the shift on Feb. 22nd for the middle school and high school and on March 8 for the elementary school.

It is reported that fifty parents were in attendance of the meeting and gave applause after the announcement.

