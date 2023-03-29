LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Lockwood Schools received a $5,000 grant to create a calm room for their intermediate elementary school that serves grades 3-5.

Lockwood School Counselor Jerry Zilkoski said the calm room will be a space in the counseling center for students to de-stress and calm down, allowing things to de-escalate. He said the calm room will have fidget toys, comfortable furniture and possibly a tent for students.

NonStop Local asked Zilkoski if he's seen a difference in students' mental health before COVID versus now:

"It's night and day since COVID hit in terms of, not just the mental health, but also just some of the social things that we see here at school," he said. "This year especially, I noticed our third graders just hadn't been taught a lot of the things that other kids had in terms of how to get along, just how to work together."

"I definitely see increased anxiety," he continued. "Especially, to be honest, with females. Once you get up to the fifth grade, I really feel like social media, and just, the ways things are these days, it's hard for kids. There's a lot of pressure. They're a little more anxious than they used to be."

The grant came from the Cook Center for Human Connection. More than 200 schools nationwide applied for the grant. Lockwood Schools was one of 25 recipients.

Assistant Superintendent Don Christman said the calm room should be finished before the end of the school year.

The most recent Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (2021) data available shows:

"A 30-year high of 41% of high school students reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness (depression) over the last year." (see statement on page 4 of survey)

Question #91 of the survey asked:

"During the past 30 days, how often was your mental health not good? (Poor mental health includes stress, anxiety, and depression.)

A. Never 16.3

B. Rarely 22.3

C. Sometimes 29.9

D. Most of the time 22.5