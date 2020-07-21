Lockwood Schools create reopening plan

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Lockwood Schools has created its own series of reopening plans in effort to create a safe and healthy learning environment for students, teachers, and staff.

Lockwood Superintendent, Tobin Novasio, says the district has been working with the Montana Office of Public Education, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and local health officials. They are closely monitoring both CDC guidelines and directives from Governor Steve Bullock. Novasio says Lockwood's plan is divided into three scenarios -- red, yellow, and green. Red means students will not be on campus, yellow means proceed with increased caution, and green is the best case scenario where the pandemic is behind us.

"This year, we're going to be in a distance learning scenario at some point, we'll be in a hybrid scenario at some point, and we'll be in an on campus scenario at some point," says Novasio, "Two of our main priorities, are basically at odds with each other right now -- one is giving our kids the best quality education -- but also providing them a safe and secure learning environment. I never thought we'd be in a situation where those two are so at odds."

Novasio says in the current situation, he thinks the school year will start out at "Yellow", where classroom lessons will be combined with distance learning. He says the district can move from red, yellow, or green at any point during the school year, and families do have the option to opt-out of in-person learning and continue distance learning.

A parent survey is available on the Lockwood Schools website, and entries can be submitted until August 7th. There will also be a Zoom meeting with the superintendent tomorrow to answer any questions.

Parent survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdIpLHpNVsBpEOosfY1L2rMHF_T8s0tmpef6ahirOTnHRf_mg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1

Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83230872683?pwd=QngwSkd0ZzJVTXp6S0NOcTluUy9XUT09#success

Reopening Plan: https://www.lockwoodschool.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/21/52817494/COVID%20Plan%20for%202020.pdf