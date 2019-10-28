Lockwood School hosts monthly tough topics meeting on internet crimes against children

Once a month, Lockwood School hosts meetings for parents on tough topics that they should be talking to their children about. Tonight, the topic of the meeting was internet crimes against children.

The meeting covered how parents can make sure their children don't fall victim to online bullying or only sexual abuse.

In a time where technology rules all and social media is everywhere, we tend to forget about who may be on the other side of the screen.

With popular apps like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram continuing to rise it makes it easy for anyone to create a profile and to begin persuading kids into sharing personal information, asking for revealing photos or any other nefarious tactics to potentially blackmail children.

Earl Campbell, Task Force Officer for the Billings Police Department says "if you meet someone online you don't really know who they are and you get lulled into that false sense of security and give out more information that you should."

Information like your address, where you go to school and phone number should never be given out to someone you met online according to Campbell.

When online predators create a fake profile and their friend request is accepted or their message is responded to, they then have a direct line of contact with the child.

Predators tend to exploit kids for monetary gains or sexual advances which makes the concept of stranger danger much more broad than it used to be.

Parents are encouraged to reiterate to their kids that if targeted, they need to speak up and report it immediately.

The next tough topics meeting at Lockwood School will be November 25th at 6 p.m. and will cover mental health.